JPSC Admit Card 2021 Out For Various Engineering Posts, Here's Direct Link To Download

JPSC Admit Card 2021: Jharkhand Public Service Commission has released the admit cards for the Assistant Engineer exam. The JPSC Assistant Engineer admit card has been released on the official website. All those candidates who will be taking the Combined Assistant Engineer Main Exam can download their hall tickets by following the steps mentioned here. The hall ticket that has been released is for the exam that will be held in offline mode from October 22, 2021. For more details, candidates can also visit the official website that is jpsc.gov.in.

Candidates are hereby informed that it is mandatory to carry the hall ticket to the exam hall. If they fail to do so, they will not be allowed to enter the exam hall. Along with admit card, they will also have to carry valid ID proof. Through this exam, candidates will be selected to fill Assistant Engineer, Civil, and Assistant Engineer, Mechanical vacancies. A total of 635 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment drive.

JPSC 2021: Important Dates

Admit Card has been released on Oct 7, 2021

JPSC Main Exam 2021 will be conducted between October 22 to 24, 2021

JPSC admit card download steps

Candidates should visit the official website-jpsc.gov.in.

On the homepage click on the link which reads, "Click to Download Admit Card for Combined Assistant Engineer(Main Examination), Advt No.05/2019."

Candidates will be redirected to another window where they will have to enter their credentials such as registration number and date of birth.

Admit card will be displayed on the screen, cross s check the details and download the same

Candidates must also make sure to take a printout so as to carry it to the exam hall

Here is the direct link to download hall ticket

The exams that will be conducted in the first two days that are October 22 and 23 will be in objective mode. Candidates will be given a time of 2 hours to take the exam. The exam that is scheduled to be held on the last day that is October 24 will be conducted in a descriptive mode for 3 hours.