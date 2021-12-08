Karnataka 2nd PUC Mid Term Exam Begins Tomorrow, Check Exam Guidelines Here

Karnataka 2nd PUC Mid Term Exam 2021 will begin on Thursday, December 9, 2021. The exam is scheduled to be conducted by the Karnataka Department of Pre-University Education in morning and afternoon shifts. The morning shift will begin at 9.30 am and will continue till 12.45 pm. The afternoon shift will begin at 2 pm and will continue till 5.15 pm. All the students who will be appearing in Karnataka class 12 mid-term exams are advised to go through the guidelines mentioned on the official website. The guidelines that candidates will have to follow on exam dates have been attached below. For more details, candidates can visit the official website, pue.kar.nic.in
Earlier, candidates were informed that the morning shift will begin at 9 am. However, as per the recent official notice, the examination timing has been revised. Students should know that it is mandatory to carry hall tickets to the exam hall. In case they fail to do so, they may not be allowed to enter the exam hall.
Karnataka Board 2nd PUC mid term exam: Check Important Dates here
- The exams are scheduled to begin on December 9, 2021
- Exams will conclude on December 23, 2021
- Earlier, the exam was scheduled to be held between November 29 and December 10, 2021
Karnataka 2nd PUC Mid Term Exam 2021: Exam day guidelines
- Students should make sure to reach the venue at least 30 minutes prior to the commencement of the exam.
- Along with carrying a printout of admit card, candidates should also make sure to carry a valid ID proof. Students are also advised to read all the instructions mentioned in the admit card very carefully.
- Candidates, invigilators as well as staff members will have to follow all COVID 19 related instructions at all times.
- Candidates are expected to maintain social distance, wear masks all the time and use sanitizer whenever required
- In order to be well prepared, students are advised to practice subject wise model question papers thoroughly. Keep a thorough check on the official website of the department of pre-university examination to get more updates on Karnataka 2nd PUC Mid Term Exam 2021.