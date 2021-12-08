Karnataka 2nd PUC Mid Term Exam Begins Tomorrow, Check Exam Guidelines Here

Karnataka 2nd PUC Mid Term Exam 2021 will begin on Thursday, December 9, 2021. The exam is scheduled to be conducted by the Karnataka Department of Pre-University Education in morning and afternoon shifts. The morning shift will begin at 9.30 am and will continue till 12.45 pm. The afternoon shift will begin at 2 pm and will continue till 5.15 pm. All the students who will be appearing in Karnataka class 12 mid-term exams are advised to go through the guidelines mentioned on the official website. The guidelines that candidates will have to follow on exam dates have been attached below. For more details, candidates can visit the official website, pue.kar.nic.in

Earlier, candidates were informed that the morning shift will begin at 9 am. However, as per the recent official notice, the examination timing has been revised. Students should know that it is mandatory to carry hall tickets to the exam hall. In case they fail to do so, they may not be allowed to enter the exam hall.

Karnataka Board 2nd PUC mid term exam: Check Important Dates here

The exams are scheduled to begin on December 9, 2021

Exams will conclude on December 23, 2021

Earlier, the exam was scheduled to be held between November 29 and December 10, 2021

Karnataka 2nd PUC Mid Term Exam 2021: Exam day guidelines