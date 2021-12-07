Last Updated:

Karnataka 2nd PUC Mid Term Exam: Timing For Morning Session Revised; Check Exam Dates Here

Karnataka Mid Term Exam 2021: The Karnataka Department of Pre-University Education has revised the timing of the examination for the morning session.

Karnataka

Karnataka Mid Term Exam 2021: The Karnataka Department of Pre-University Education has revised the timing of the examination for the morning session. As per the official notice, the Karnataka 2nd PUC Mid Term Exam 2021 is scheduled to start on December 9, 2021. Students who will participate in the Karnataka Class 12 board examination can get all the details for the examination here, and they can also visit the official website for more information - pue.kar.nic.in.

As per the new notice, the examination will be conducted in two different shifts: the morning and the afternoon. The morning session is slated to be held from 9:30 am to 12:45 pm instead of 9 am to 12:15 am. The afternoon session will be conducted from 2 pm to 5:15 pm. The Karnataka 2nd PUC Mid-Term Examination will end on December 23, 2021. Earlier, the examination department had scheduled the examination from November 29, 2021, to December 10, 2021. 

Due to the demands raised by the students and the changes in the examination system making the rounds, the boards have postponed the examination. Candidates appearing in the examination must check the syllabus and prepare for the examination accordingly. As per the media reports, the Karnataka 2nd PUC Mid Term Exam 2021 has also been postponed due to the protest staged by the students and organizations. However, the board has not given any official confirmation on it. The new schedule for the examination was shared by the Deputy Director of the Vijayapura District.

Karnataka Mid Term Exam 2021: Karnataka Board Exam Date

Date

 Morning session: 9:30 am to 12:45 pm

Afternoon session: 2 pm to 5:15 pm
December 9, 2021

History, Physics

 

Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Marathi, Arabic, French

 
December 10

Kannada

Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Marathi, Arabic, French

 
December 11

Economies, Chemistry

 -
December 15 -

Statistics

 
December 16

Sociology, Mathematics

Basic Maths

 
December 17

Hindi

Urdu, Sanskrit

 
December 18

English

 -
December 20

Political science, Biology, Electronics, Computer Science, Geology

Carnatic Music, Hindustani Music,

 
December 21

Accountancy, Education, Home Science

 -
December 22

Business Studies, Logic

Optional Kannada

 
December 23

Geography, Psychology

Information Technology, Retail, Automobile, Health Care, Beauty, and Wellness

 
