Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2021 Date & Time: KSEEB To Announce Results On July 20 At 4 Pm

Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2021: The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board has decided to declare the results of the Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 2021 on July 20, 2021. The results are scheduled to be declared in the second half at 4 pm. Once the results will be uploaded and announced, candidates will be able to check it on KSEEB official website or at karresults.nic.in after 4.30 pm. The Karnataka Board like many other State Boards decided to cancel exams this year owing to the COVID situation in the state as well as country. This year around 7 lakh students registered for the exam which got cancelled.

The official notice on Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2021 Date and Time reads, “Second-year pre-university (II PU equivalent to Class 12) results to be announced on July 20. Regular students and repeaters would be able to access the same at karresults.nic.in from 4.30 pm.” The board has prepared the results on the basis on internal assessment.

Karnataka 2nd PUC: Evaluation Criteria

Since exams were cancelled, the Board had to come up with alternate evaluation criteria. As per the criteria, the board has prepared Karnataka 2nd PUC or Class 12 Result 2021. Results have been prepared on 45:45:10 formula. As per the board, the student's performance in the SSLC annual examination, 1st PUC Exam, and the internal assessment in class 12 have been taken into consideration.

How to check Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2021

Once the result is released, candidates will have to visit the official website karresults.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link that will read "Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2021"

The candidate will be redirected to a new page

Fill the required columns to log in

After clicking submit button, Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2021 will be displayed on the screen

Download result, cross-check details, and take a printout for future reference

Other websites to check results