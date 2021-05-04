Karnataka Board Exams 2021: Class 12 Exam Postponed; Class 11 Students To Be Promoted

The Karnataka government on Tuesday postponed the Class 12 board exams due to rising cases of COVID-19 all across the country. Moreover, the Karnataka govt has also decided to promote the students of Class 11 to the next class without any examinations, keeping in mind the severity of COVID-19 in the country. Karnataka education minister S Suresh Kumar made the announcement today, on May 4. Read further ahead for details on Karnataka Board Exams 2021.

Karnataka board exams 2021: Class 12 exam postponed; class 11 exam cancelled

The Karnataka government had earlier announced that Karnataka Class 12 Board exams were scheduled to begin on April 28. However, to reduce the spread of COVID-19 many states have gone into complete lockdown, as healthcare systems are at a breaking point. The Karnataka government has also ordered the closing of all educational institutes. So, the Karnataka class 12 board exam has now been postponed. The Class 11 Exams have been cancelled, the students will be prompted to Class 12 without an exam.

Karnataka Education Minister made the announcement. He also added that teachers will work from home due to the rising COVID-19 cases. However, Class 10 exams are going to happen as per the schedule. While Karnataka Class 12 exam has been postponed, Class 10 exams will be starting from June 21. COVID-19 is especially severe in Karnataka. On May 3, Karnataka reported around 44,438 COVID cases and 239 deaths. The total cases in Karnataka have risen to 16.46 lakh and the death count to 16,250, as reported by PTI. Most Indian states have cancelled or postponed their Board exams, keeping in mind the severe COVID-19 situation in the country.

Image Source: Shutterstock