Karnataka NEET Counselling 2021: KEA Begins Registrations For UGNEET; See How To Apply

Karnataka NEET Registrations 2021: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) started the National Eligibility Entrance Test or Karnataka NEET Counselling 2021 today, December 13, 2021. Candidates can complete the registration process by visiting the official website - kea.kar.nic.in. The counselling process will end on December 17, 2021, at 11:59 pm, and the last date to pay the registration fees is December 18, 2021, till 5:30 pm.

Karnataka NEET Counselling 2021 is for students who want to take admissions into courses like Medical and Dental, MBBS, and BDS for the academic year 2021-22. Before applying, KEA has asked candidates to check the information bulletin to understand the eligibility conditions and seat matrix. According to the guidelines issued by KEA on NEET Counselling 2021, "Candidates who have scored more than or equal to the prescribed minimum score in UGNEE-2021 are only eligible to apply online for UG Medical and Dental courses." Through the ongoing counselling procedure, candidates can also apply for the government's share of AYUSH seats. However, non-Karnataka candidates are not eligible to apply through KEA.

Karnataka NEET Registrations: Follow these steps to apply

Step 1: To apply, candidates need to visit the official website of the Karnataka Examinations Authority - kea.kar.nic.in .

. Step 2: Now, on the homepage, click on the link that reads, " UGNEET Counselling 2021."

Step 3: A new page will appear.

Step 4: Register by entering the required information.

Step 5: Now, fill out the application form and upload the required documents.

Step 5: Pay the application fee, and on the click " submit ," button

," button Step 6: Take a printout of the form for future reference.

