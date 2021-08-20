Karnataka Police Constable Recruitment 2021: Here's Direct Link To Apply For 387 Posts

If you dream of a job where you want to serve the nation, then this news is for you. Karnataka State Police (KSP) has opened a recruitment procedure for as many as 387 constable posts. Interested and eligible candidates can go and apply on the website of the Karnataka State Police or KSP, rec21.ksp-online.in. Candidates must note that the last date to apply for the KSP vacancies is September 6, 2021. All details related to Karnataka police constable recruitment are available here.

Karnataka Police Constable Recruitment: Eligibility criteria

This recruitment is for all those candidates who hold a class 12, PUC, or relevant degree from a recognized university. As per the notification, anyone more than 31 from any community will not be selected. The age limit for general and SC/ST is between 19 and 31 years. Whereas, the age limit for tribal candidates is from 13 years to 33 years.

Application Fees: Karnataka Police Constable Recruitment

The cost of application is Rs 400 for the general and OBC categories. Whereas only Rs 200 will be charged for the SC/ST category. The payment will be made only through the online mode and application fee payment should be made in the State Bank of India (SBI)/ Post office only.

More details on Karnataka Police Constable Recruitment

This year, only 387 seats will be filled through this recruitment. The 387 seats will consist of 293 males and 94 females. Meanwhile, the pay scale has not been disclosed by the department.

The starting date of application submission is August 19, 2021.

The last date for KSP online application form submission is September 6, 2021, and the last date to make payment for the online application is September 8, 2021.

It must be noted that the exam will be conducted on different grounds, including the Written Test, Physical Standard Test, and Endurance Test.

Direct link to apply for Karnataka police constable recruitment

Although the link is available on the official website of KSP, a lot of candidates face problems in applying. To eliminate issues while applying for KSP 2021, here is a direct link using which you can directly open the official website of the KSP - Karnataka Police Constable Recruitment.

IMAGE: PTI/REPRESENTATION IMAGE