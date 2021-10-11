Last Updated:

Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Result 2021 Likely To Be Out Today, Check Details Here

Karnataka SSLC supplementary result 2021 is scheduled to be out on Monday, Oct 11, 2021. Here is how candidates who took the exam can check scorecards.

Ruchika Kumari
Karnataka SSLC supplementary result 2021

Image: Pixabay


Karnataka SSLC supplementary result 2021: Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board also known as KSEEB is expected to release the KSEEB Result 2021 soon. Secondary School Leaving Certificate, Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Result 2021 is likely to be declared on October 11, 2021. Local daily of Karnataka earlier said that the Karnataka SSLC Result 2021 was scheduled to released at 10 am on Monday. However, result has not been declared now as it got delayed due to some unavoidable administrative reasons. The websites to check results have been mentioned here.

Karnataka SSLC supplementary result 2021: Websites to check

  1. karresults.nic.in
  2. sslc.karnataka.gov.in.

The results which are scheduled to be announced today are for the supplementary examination that was conducted in the last week of September 2021. Karnataka Minister of Primary and Secondary Education will announce the results at the KSEEB office for September 27 and 29 exam. SSLC supplementary exams were conducted for optional subjects and language papers separately due to the prevailing COVID 19 situation in the state. The steps to check results once it is declared as been mentioned here.

Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Result 2021: Steps to check here

  • Candidates who took the exam should visit the official website of Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board/ Results at karresults.nic.in.
  • On the homepage, click on ‘Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Result 2021 announced on 11/10/2021’. (To be activated soon)
  • Candidates will then be redirected to another page where they will have to enter registration number and date of birth to log in.
  • Click on ‘Submit’ and check SSLC result 2021 Karnataka online
  • Candidates are also advised to take a hardcopy of the digital mark sheet for any future reference.

Candidates had to answer questions in MCQ format in the SSLC supplementary exam in which each subject carried 40 points. Karnataka Class 10 result was also announced on August 9, 2021 with an overall pass percentage of 99.9%. All those students who had appeared in improvement exams are advised to keep checking the official website links to be updated about Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Result 2021.

