Karnataka TET Answer Key 2021 Released, Here's How To Raise Objection By August 31

Karnataka TET Answer Key 2021: The Karnataka School Education Board has recently released the answer key. Karnataka TET 2021 answer key that has been released is for both Paper I as well as Paper II. Registered candidates who took the exam are advised to download the answer key and have a look at the same. If any candidate finds that there is some issue with the answers or questions and wants to raise an objection, he/she has the option to raise objections. Candidates are hereby informed that the objection raising window has already been opened and the last day to raise objection is August 31, 2021. Candidates can find more details about the same on the official website schooleducation.kar.nic.in.

Candidates are also informed that the objection can only be submitted in online mode. As per the official notification, in order to raise objections candidates will also have to submit relevant and supporting documents with it. From the time of submitting their objection, 24 hours will be given to make the necessary corrections. However, candidates must go through the official notification once before raising any objection.

Karnataka TET 2021: Important Dates

The answer key has been released on August 24, 021

The last date to raise objection is August 31, 2021 (5:30 pm)

KTET answer key download process

Registered candidates who took the test should visit the official website schooleducation.kar.nic.in.

On the official website, candidates will have to click on the notification related to Paper I and Paper II Answer Key

Candidates by clicking on the respective paper can check the answer keys of both the papers

The answer key has been uploaded in pdf format so candidates will have to download the same

Candidates who will raise objections are also advised to keep a copy of the PDF for future reference.

As mentioned above, candidates can raise objections only through online mode. Candidates will have to fill the application form for raising objections. Candidates in order to fill the form will have to log in by entering their application number and date of birth. Candidates should make sure to apply before the deadline as applications sent post-deadline will not be considered in any case. To be noted that Karnataka TET 2021 Exam was conducted on August 22, 2021, for the recruitment of teachers for classes 1 to 8.