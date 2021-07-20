Karnataka UGCET 2021: Last Day To Fill Application Form Today, Here's Direct Link To Apply

Karnataka UGCET 2021: Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has extended the deadline for Karnataka UGCET 2021 application. Interested candidates should make sure to apply by July 20. The application window will be closed at 6 pm on Tuesday. However, there has been no change in the examination dates. The examination will be conducted between 28th to 30th August 2021. Students seeking more information on KCET can visit the KEA's official website that is kea.kar.nic.in. Read to find the Karnataka UGCET application link and also see the steps to apply.

KCET Application: Important Dates

KCET application last date- July 20 (6 pm)

Correction window to open on - July 20 (6.30 pm)

Correction window will be closed on- July 23 (6 pm)

Karnataka UGCET 2021: How to apply

Visit the official website of Karnataka Examinations Authority- https://cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea/

On the homepage, go to the ‘Flash News’ section displayed on the top

Click on the link that reads 'UGCET-2021 Online Application'

OR here is the DIRECT LINK to apply

Enter application ID and password if you have already registered in the past, or else click on 'new user'

The form will be opened, fill the form for registration

Post-registration, the application form will be displayed on the screen

Fill in all the required details, upload documents, pay the fee, and click on submit

Take a printout of the Karnataka UGCET 2021 application form for future reference

If by mistake you entered wrong information, it can be changed post 6.30 pm by logging in again

About Karnataka UGCET

Karnataka UGCET is a state-level entrance examination for class 12th qualified students. Students who qualify this test will be able to take admission into several Undergraduate courses. These courses include Architecture, Engineering/Technology, Veterinary Science, and Animal Husbandry. Candidates who will register themselves and those who have already registered are advised to keep a check on the official website kea.kar.nic.in for any other notification.