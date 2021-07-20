Karnataka UGCET 2021: Last Day To Fill Application Form Today, Here's Direct Link To Apply

Quick links:
Image: PTI
Karnataka UGCET 2021: Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has extended the deadline for Karnataka UGCET 2021 application. Interested candidates should make sure to apply by July 20. The application window will be closed at 6 pm on Tuesday. However, there has been no change in the examination dates. The examination will be conducted between 28th to 30th August 2021. Students seeking more information on KCET can visit the KEA's official website that is kea.kar.nic.in. Read to find the Karnataka UGCET application link and also see the steps to apply.
Karnataka UGCET is a state-level entrance examination for class 12th qualified students. Students who qualify this test will be able to take admission into several Undergraduate courses. These courses include Architecture, Engineering/Technology, Veterinary Science, and Animal Husbandry. Candidates who will register themselves and those who have already registered are advised to keep a check on the official website kea.kar.nic.in for any other notification.