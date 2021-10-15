Kavya Chopra JEE Advanced Topper Among Girls Aspires To Pursue CSE From IIT-Delhi

Kavya Chopra of the Delhi zone has emerged as the topper among the female category in the JEE Advanced results 2021. IIT-Kharagpur announced the JEE Advanced 2021 results on Friday, October 15. Kavya Chopra has bagged AIR- 98 scoring 286 out of 300 marks which is the highest among all female candidates.

Kavya Chopra is female topper in JEE Advanced 2021

Kavya Chopra has earlier scored 300 out of 300 marks in the JEE Main 2021 March session. As reported by Indian Express, Chopra is an alumna of Delhi Public School, Vasant Kunj. She wants to pursue computer science from IIT-Delhi, she told the English daily.

"I live in New Delhi (Rajouri Garden) and studying in IIT-Delhi which is one of the best IITs in the country will make it more convenient for me. I have always been interested in maths ever since I was a child. My mother is a math teacher at DPS Vasant Kunj and my father works as a project manager at IBM," she told TIE.

Kavya Chopra has scored 97.6% in CBSE class 10th exam and has participated in the math and science olympiads in school. She told the IE that she studied 7-8 hours daily while preparing for IIT-JEE Advanced. She also said that one should study as much as one can. Smart work and strategic planning is the key.

JEE Advanced Result 2021

A total number of 1,41,699 candidates appeared in both papers 1 and 2 in JEE (Advanced) 2021. A total of 41, 862 candidates have cleared the JEE (Advanced) 2021. Of the total qualified candidates, 6452 are females. Mridul Agarwal of the IIT Delhi zone is the top ranker in Common Rank List (CRL) in JEE (Advanced) 2021. He obtained 348 marks out of 360 marks. Kavya Chopra of IIT Delhi zone is the top-ranked female with CRL 98. She obtained 286 marks out of 360.

JEE Advanced topper Mridul Agarwal

This year, Mridul Agarwal from Jaipur has topped the list for scoring the highest marks in the IIT-JEE advanced 2021. Agarwal has scored 96.66%. He scored 348 out of 360 marks. Agarwal's score is the highest in the past decade. Earlier in 2012, the highest score was 96, when a topper scored 385 marks out of a total of 401. Agarwal not only topped the JEE Advanced examination but also secured a 100 percentile with a 300 score in both Session 1 and Session 2. As per Indian Express, his father works as a Finance Head in a private company and his mother, Puja Agarwal, is a housewife.