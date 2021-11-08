KCET 2021 Admissions: Option Entry Window To Close Today, Check Admission Process Here

Karnataka Examinations Authority also known as KEA will be closing the option entry process for the Karnataka Common Entrance Test on Monday, November 8, 2021. The option entry process for the same was opened on November 2 and candidates were given 6 days' time to complete the process. All those students who are interested and fulfill the eligibility criteria are advised to complete the option filling process by today. In order to do the same, they will have to visit the official website which is cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

Candidates are advised to keep an eye on the KEA website till the completion of the final round of counselling. In order to complete KCET Option Entry 2021 process, candidates will be required to enter CET number and captcha code. This year, over 1 lakh candidates are expected to register for KCET counselling 2021.

Candidates must know that 5% of the seats in each college and in each course will be reserved as supernumerary quota in all engineering colleges. This quota is over and above the seat matrix issued by the Government. The steps to fill KCET Option Entry 2021 have been mentioned here.

KCET admissions: Steps to fill the option entry form

Interested and eligible candidates should visit the official website of the Karnataka Examinations Authority, KEA, at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

On the homepage, go to the ‘Admission’ section on the top header menu

Candidates will then have to scroll down to select ‘UGCET 2021’ and click on ‘Engineer and other course option entry link – First Round 1’.

Candidates will then have to enter CET Number and captcha code to log in

Post logging in, candidates will have to choose options and click on submit

Candidates are also advised to take a printout of the submitted option entry form.

The official notification released by KEA about KCET 2021 reads that it will announce the details on allotment results and admission procedures in due course. However, official dates have not been announced yet. Candidates will have to go through various stages, such as creating a new user ID and password, verifying basic information, and opening an option worksheet to fill the KCET Option Entry 2021 form.