KCET 2021 Admit Card Released; Here's How To Download KCET 2021 Hall Ticket

The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has released the admit cards for the students appearing for the KCET 2021 examination. The KCET 2021 released the admit card on Thursday, August 12 on the official website of the Karnataka CET. This is an offline examination and candidates appearing in the exam can download the KCET 2021 Admit Card from kea.kar.nic.in. The KCET 2021 Exam will be held on August 28 and August 29. For all those students residing in the border regions, the exam will be held on August 30.

KCET 2021 Exam | KCET 2021 Admit Card

KCET 2021 exam will be held in two shifts, Maths and Biology exams will be conducted on the first day (Aug 28) and the Physics and Chemistry exams will be conducted on the second day (Aug 29). The KCET Exam is conducted by KEA every year. All those students who want to take admission into undergraduate courses participate in KCET 2021 examination.

KCET 2021 Admit Card download: Follow these quick and easy steps to download KCET 2021 Admit Card

To download the KCET 2021 Admit Card, candidates need to visit the official website i.e. kea.kar.ac.in

Select and click on the KCET admit card link.

The website will automatically redirect the user to a new tab/page.

Now enter the credentials, such as application number, date of birth, and some other details.

Submit and download the KCET admit card.

Once the KCET 2021 Admit Card download is completed, the user must thoroughly check the card, including the name and all the details.

KCET 2021 admit card: Things to remember before the exam

Before appearing for the exam, the candidate needs to carry an original valid ID to the exam hall.

According to COVID-19 guidelines issued by the Karnataka Examination Authority, every student entering the examination has to wear a face mask.

A candidate must appear 2 hours before the commencement of the examination, and carrying restricted items inside the exam hall is strictly prohibited.

More details on KCET 2021 Exam

To appear in the KCET 2021 Exams, a candidate must have passed the class 12/PUC examination from a recognized board. A candidate appearing for the KCET 2021 exam must have must make sure the candidate has studied Physics and Mathematics as in class 12 as the main subject. Chemistry/Biology/Electronics/Computer Science should have been an optional subject in class 12. A candidate applying for the KCET examination should be a Karnataka resident for seven or more years.

