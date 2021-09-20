KCET Result 2021 Expected To Be Out Today In Second Half; Check Details Here

Karnataka CET 2021: The Karnataka Examination Authority is expected to announce the Karnataka Common Entrance Test result, or KCET Result 2021. As per reports, it is being expected that the results may be released on September 20, 2021. The report also says that the Karnataka CET scorecards are likely to be released in the second half by 4 pm. Once released, the results will be available for download on the official website. Candidates who registered themselves and took the exam will be able to check their result online once Karnataka Examination Authority upload the same on its KEA’s official website. The official websites that need to be checked are mentioned below.

KCET 2021 result link: Websites to check

cetonline.karnataka.gov.in kea.kar.nic.in

KCET 2021: Important Dates

First day of the exam was August 28, 2021

The last date of the exam was August 30, 2021

Results are expected to be out on September 20, 2021

KCET result download: Step-by-step guide

Registered candidates who took the exam should visit the official website at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in or kea.kar.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the link which will read “KCET Result 2021”

Candidates will have to fill in the details mentioned on their admit card

Click on submit option, post doing this the result will be displayed on the screen

Candidates should download the same and take a printout of the same for future reference

The results are expected to be out in a press conference on Monday. The press conference will be conducted by the Higher Education Minister Ashwath Narayana in the second half at around 4 pm. Candidates who took the examination are advised to keep a check on both of the websites mentioned above so as to check the results.

Candidates take Karnataka CET to take admission in various undergraduate professional courses in the various government colleges in the state. Over 2 lakh students registered themselves for taking the examination this year. The provisional answer keys were also released by the Board on the official website. Candidates were asked to raise objections. Candidates should follow the steps mentioned above to check their scorecards online on the website.