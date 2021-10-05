KEA Recruitment 2021: Notification For 1242 Assistant Professor Vacancies Released

Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has released an official notification for the recruitment for the post of assistant professor in the state government's first-grade college. There are a total of 1242 vacancies. The online application process will begin this week.

As per the KEA assistant professor recruitment notification, the online application link for assistant professor posts will be activated on October 7. The last date to apply is November 6. The vacancies are notified for the post of Asst Professor in several subjects such as Kannada, English, Economics, Political Science, Statistics, Mathematics, and other subjects. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

Karnataka Assistant Professor Recruitment 2021: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates applying for the posts should be aged between 22 and 45 years of age as of October 3, 2021. However, certain age relaxations are provided to the reserved category candidates in accordance with rules. The candidates should have obtained at least 55% marks in their Masters (postgraduate) or any other equivalent degree. The candidate should have also cleared UGC NET or CSIR NET or any other state-level eligibility exam.

How to apply online for KEA Assistant Professor posts

Visit the official website- cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

Click on the KEA Assistant Professor application link that will be activated on October 7

Register yourself by providing the required information

Login using the credentials and submit

Pay the application fee

Your form will be submitted.

Selection Procedure

Candidates will have to appear for a written exam that will be conducted in the 3rd or 4th week of December. There will be four papers in the exam, namely, Kanada, English, General Knowledge, and Optional subjects. All the exams except for Optional Subjects would be conducted for a duration of two hours. The exams would be conducted in Bangalore, Mangalore, Mysore, Shimoga, Dharwad, Belagavi, and Kalaburgi.