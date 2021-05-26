KEAM 2021 Exam For To Be Held On July 24 For Engineering, Pharmacy, Architecture, Medical

The Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical (KEAM) entrance exam date has been announced on the official website. The exam will be conducted on July 24th, 2021 and the application process will start soon for Engineering, Pharmacy, Architecture, Medical and Allied Courses in Kerala. Here are more details about the same, read on to know.

KEAM 2021 news: Important dates

KEAM 2021 exam date for Engineering/ Pharmacy Entrance Examination date: July 24th, 2021

The application process to start soon

KEAM 2021 notification reads:

The notification of even number dated. 25.03.2021 is modified as follows. Applications for KEAM 2021 will be invited soon. In order to avail category/reservation benefits, fee concession, etc., the eligible candidates should upload relevant certificates along with the Online application form.

Details about KEAM 2021 exam

The Kerala Engineering, Agricultural, and Medical Entrance Exam (KEAM) is a state-level exam given every year to admit interested individuals to BTech and other programmes in Kerala's government and private colleges. The grades obtained in Class 12 and the candidate's results in the KEAM examination are given equal weightage in the admission process. Candidates should be aware that part of the seats available through KEAM 2021 are reserved for candidates from Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, as per state government regulations. Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical (KEAM) is a series of entrance exams in Kerala, India, for admission to several professional degree programs. It is organized by the Kerala Government's Office of the Commissioner of Entrance Exams.

Mode of exam

The Commissioner of Entrance Examinations publishes the entrance test model prior to the examinations.

Engineering Courses

Students are tested on topics taught in the 11th and 12th grades by the Kerala State Education Board and equivalent boards, as well as national boards like the Central Board of Secondary Education and the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education. The entrance exam is divided into two parts: Part I is dedicated to mathematics, while Part II is dedicated to physics and chemistry.

Medical courses:

This exam is similar to the medical entrance tests conducted by AIIMS and NEET.

Architectural courses

Architectural courses are graded based on the National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA), which is administered by the National Institute of Advanced Studies in Architecture (NIASA) in accordance with the guidelines of the Council of Architecture, India, as stated in clause 1.4b of the prospectus.

