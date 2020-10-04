Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan Dedicates 90 Schools As 'Centres Of Excellence'

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday, October 3, dedicated 90 schools as 'Centres of Excellence' under a drive to protect the public education system in the State. The Chief Minister also laid the foundation stones of 54 school buildings which will be constructed as part of this campaign.

"Of the 90 Centres of Excellence, four buildings have been constructed at a cost of Rs 5 crore with funding from Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB), 20 buildings were built a cost of Rs 3 crore, 62 buildings were built using plan funds and four buildings were constructed with assistance from NABARD. 34 new school buildings would be constructed at a cost of Rs 3 crore each with KIIFB funding and 20 buildings at a cost of Rs 40 crore from the plan fund", the Chief Minister said in the official statement of the Information and Public Relation Department of Kerala.

5 lakh new students join govt schools

The Chief Minister further said that the changes in the field of school education were implemented keeping in mind the next generation. "In the past, society discussed the closure of government schools but now that they have become centres of excellence, the number of students coming to study here has also increased", the CM said. Adding further he said five lakh new students have joined government schools in the last three years.

About schools in various districts

Two schools with modern facilities will be built at Pathanamthitta and Kasaragod districts while three schools each were dedicated to Kottayam and Ernakulam. Further, Wayanad district got four schools while five schools were dedicated to Idukki. Six schools each will be dedicated to Kollam and Palakkad and nine schools were dedicated to Kozhikode. Thrissur district got eleven schools and 10 schools each were dedicated to Malappuram and Thiruvananthapuram.

Furthermore, three school buildings each are under construction in Thiruvananthapuram, Kottayam, Kollam, Palakkad and Kasaragod districts while four are being built in Pathanamthitta. Two school buildings are being constructed at Ernakulam while seven are under process at Malappuram. Nine buildings are under construction in Kozhikode, while 17 school buildings are being built in Wayanad.

(With inputs from ANI) (Image PTI)