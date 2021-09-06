Kerala Graduate Level Prelims Exam Admit Cards To Be Out On Monday; Here's How To Download

Quick links:
IMAGE: SHUTTERSTOCK
Admit cards for the Kerala graduate level prelims examination will be released on Monday, September 6. Candidates can download the admit cards on the official website of the Kerala Public Service Commission - keralapsc.gov.in. The exam will be conducted on September 18, 2021. Here are the steps to check the hall tickets on the Kerala Public Service Commission official website. To check admit cards quickly, candidates should be ready with their application numbers.
The exam will be conducted on September 18, 2021. The duration of the exams will be 1 hour and 15 minutes. Candidates can answer the questions in either English or Malayalam language. Questions except English, Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada language questions will be printed both in English and in the official language Malayalam. Candidates should carry the admit card to the exam hall as if they fail to do so, they will not be allowed to take the examination.