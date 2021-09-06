Kerala Graduate Level Prelims Exam Admit Cards To Be Out On Monday; Here's How To Download

Admit cards for the Kerala graduate level prelims examination will be released on Monday, September 6. Candidates can download the admit cards on the official website of the Kerala Public Service Commission - keralapsc.gov.in. The exam will be conducted on September 18, 2021. Here are the steps to check the hall tickets on the Kerala Public Service Commission official website. To check admit cards quickly, candidates should be ready with their application numbers.

Kerala PSC graduate level exam hall ticket: Steps to download

Registered candidates should visit the official website keralapsc.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the admit card link which will be uploaded

Candidates will be redirected to another page where they will have to enter the registration number, date of birth and other required details

Candidates will then have to submit the details

Post submitting, the admit cards will be displayed on the screen

Candidates should download the hall tickets and take a printout for future use

Exam pattern, details

The exam will be conducted on September 18, 2021. The duration of the exams will be 1 hour and 15 minutes. Candidates can answer the questions in either English or Malayalam language. Questions except English, Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada language questions will be printed both in English and in the official language Malayalam. Candidates should carry the admit card to the exam hall as if they fail to do so, they will not be allowed to take the examination.

IMAGE: SHUTTERSTOCK