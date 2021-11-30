Kerala KPSC Main Exam Date Sheet Released For +2 Level Post Exam

Kerala KPSC Mains Exam Schedule: The date sheet for the main examination for plus-two level posts has been released by the Kerala Public Service Commission (KPSC). Candidates who have registered their names to sit in the examination can check the exam dates by visiting the official website of the Commission - keralapsc.gov.in. According to the examination schedule, the KPSC plus two levels following the main exam will begin on February 6, 2022, and end on February 26, 2022. This recruitment process would select a total of 85 candidates for various posts in the department. Candidates would be selected on the basis of their performance in the examination and personal interview. The admit card for the examination will be released by the examination authorities in a phased manner. For instance, the hall ticket for the exam, which is scheduled to be held on January 6, will be released on January 22.

This examination will consist of a total of 100 marks and will be conducted in 1 hour and 30 minutes. According to the official notice, the admit card is required to sit for the examination, and candidates will be required to produce original identity proof to prove their identity. Once the exam is over, KPSC will also release an answer key and allow candidates to challenge it based on which the final results will be prepared.

KPSC Main Exam Date | Official Notice

Exam Dates KPSC Exam starts from February 6, 2022 KPSC Exam ends on February 26, 2022

The Commission has informed candidates that "after each examination except for the written test and transcription test, KPSC will publish a provisional answer key on its official website and candidates having any complaint regarding the provisional answer key can submit their complaints through their profile only within 5 days from the date of publication of the provisional answer key on the official website of KPSC," the Commission has informed candidates.

KPSC plus two level post main exam schedule: Here's how to download online

Step 1: Visit the official website – keralapsc.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the KPSC plus-two level post main exam schedule link

Step 3: Download KPSC plus two levels post main exam schedule.

Step 4: Take a printout screenshot for examination purpose

Image: PTI/Representative Image