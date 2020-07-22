SSLC Revaluation Result: Here Is How To Check Kerala SSLC Revaluation Result For 2020

Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan had released the Kerala SSLC Results 2020 on June 30, 2020. In addition to the individual results, the Education Board also released school-wise results. The result is now available on the website keralapareekshabhavan.in. Students who were dissatisfied with their marks had the option of applying for revaluation on the Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan’s official website. Now, the board has also announced the Kerala SSLC Revaluation Result 2020. Find out, “How to check SSLC Revaluation Result?”

Kerala SSLC Revaluation Result 2020

The SSLC Revaluation result for Kerala students will be visible on keralapareekshabhavan.in. The Department of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) conducts the re-evaluation process for the wrongly corrected exam paper. If a student raises an issue with regard to the checking of these exam papers, they are then taken into consideration by the Pareeksha Bhavan for revaluation. Here is how concerned students can check the reevaluated papers.

Click on the direct link provided here to check the revaluation or scrutiny result. Once students arrive on the page, they will need to need to log in using the following details: Registration number. Date of birth. Press on the ‘get result’ button in order to submit the login details and proceed. Once the student submits the login details, the new reevaluated result will appear on the screen.

Kerala Class 10 Grading System 2020

The marks obtained by the students will determine their grades in the SSLC examination. Here is the grading policy adopted by Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan. Students can analyse the table carefully to know their new grades based on the reevaluated results.

Grades available Percentage Grade Value as given in Points Remarks/Status A+ 90 to 100 9 Outstanding A 80 to 89 8 Excellent B+ 70 to 79 7 Very Good B 60 to 69 6 Good C+ 50 to 59 5 Above Average C 40 to 49 4 Average D+ 30 to 39 3 Marginal D 20 to 29 2 Needs Improvement E Below 20 1 Needs Improvement

SSLC revaluation result: What happens next?

Once the SSLC revaluation announced by the Pareeksha Bhavan and in case if there is any change in the marks for a student, then the same is updated on their mark sheet. Students will have to give their mark sheets, following this the board will make the necessary corrections in the final result. Usually, students then proceed to collect the same from their respective school. However, given the COVID-19 lockdown, the board will provide a digital certificate with QR codes in them to the SSLC qualified students.

