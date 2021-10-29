KIIT & KISS partner with UNESCO MGIEP for online course on social and emotional learning

NEW DELHI, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) and Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS) have signed a partnership agreement with the UNESCO Mahatma Gandhi Institute of Education for Peace and Sustainable Development (MGIEP) to provide the online Self-directed Emotional Learning for Empathy and Kindness (SEEK) course for KIIT-KISS staff and students in a phased manner.

KIIT Deemed-to-be-University and KISS Deemed-to-be-University will be among the first universities worldwide to implement the MGIEP SEEK course, which has also been endorsed by the University Grants Commission (UGC), Government of India.

The course, based on the Compassionate Integrity Training, is developed by UNESCO MGIEP and Life University, USA. It seeks to build 21st century emotional intelligence skills and contribute to fulfilling the goals of the India National Education Policy to impart social and emotional learning to create engaged global citizens. The course takes approximately 40 hours to complete and is made of 10 skills in 3 series.

The signing ceremony was graced by Dr. Anantha Duraiappah, Director, UNESCO MGIEP; Dr. Achyuta Samanta, Founder, KIIT & KISS; Shri Satya Tripathi, Chancellor - KISS Deemed-to-be-University, and representatives from many embassies in Delhi and UN offices.

In his speech Dr. Anantha Duraiappah said, "SEEK is about finding yourself, being comfortable with yourself and being kind. I welcome the partnership with KIIT-KISS and look forward to their staff and students taking this resiliency-based course and truly hope they find it useful for cultivating greater self-compassion and contributing to the development of more peaceful and sustainable societies." Dr. Samanta said, "KIIT & KISS are based on the ethos of Compassion, Kindness and Humanitarianism. We are glad to partner with UNESCO MGIEP to equip our students and staff with Emotional Intelligence skills that help in building emotional resilience, especially when humanity is passing through testing times." Shri Tripathi said, "The SEEK course will be deployed for 1,000 Faculty and Staff and 11,000 students in Phase 1 with all future students undertaking the course for credits in 2022." UNESCO MGIEP focuses on achieving the UN Sustainable Development Goal 4.7 towards education for building peaceful and sustainable societies across the world by developing programmes that promote social and emotional learning, innovate digital pedagogies and empower the youth.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1672883/KIIT_KISS_UNESCO_MGIEP.jpg PWR PWR

