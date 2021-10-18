Kiren Rijiju Shares A Throwback Video, Says 'always Liked LSR Over My College'

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on Monday, October 18 took to social media to share a video. The throwback video is of a speech that he delivered at New Delhi's Lady Shri Ram College a few years ago. The Minister through a tweet said that every part of India is 'mainland' of India and every cultural heritage of India is the mainstream culture of Incredible India.

Minister tweeted the video on October 17, 2021. The tweet reads, “Thanks to the Girl Student of LSR College who recorded this video as I don't have that video of my first speech at LSR College, New Delhi. Every part of India is 'mainland' of India and every cultural heritage of India is the mainstream culture of #IncredibleIndia.”

The Minister further retweeted the tweet on Oct 18 with a comment, “I really had a very engaging interaction with the Faculty Members and Students of LSR (Lady Shri Ram) College.”

Kiren Rijiju video: Highlights

The footage was recorded by one of the female students. The Minister began his address with a joke about how he preferred LSR over his own college. To be noted that Union Minister Kiren Rijiju is an alumnus of Delhi University's Hansraj College. "I was, in this sense, discriminatory. I like LSR more than I liked my own college, Hansraj," the minister said, drawing laughter from the audience at the women-only institute. The Union Minister said that while addressing youth from the Northeast region, he always tells them on thing: "Don't look at New Delhi from an isolation standpoint. You'll isolate yourselves further. That is not the correct way.

"Delhi isn't the beginning of the nation. Delhi is the capital, the heart of the nation, but the country begins at the border," he said.

Mr Rijiju's remark drew applause from the audience, and he went on to urge his viewers to shed the narrative that the Northeast is not part of the "mainstream". The video has attracted many likes on Koo and other platforms. Union Minister Rijuju has always been active on social media. In September minister also posted a video of himself dancing with residents of a village in Arunachal Pradesh.

Minister's visit to Central Agency Section

Kiren Rijiju was earlier the Sports and Youth Affairs Minister of India. During the cabinet reshuffling that happened earlier this year, Kiren Rijiju has been appointed as Minister of Law and Justice. Kiren Rijuju on October 18 visited the Central Agency Section at Supreme Court Complex. These are tones of legal documents of various Ministries & Agencies. In line with PM Narendra Modi’s vision of #DigitalIndia we will weed out redundant files and digitise all records to ensure a paperless work culture.