KPSC Recruitment 2021: KPSC Invites Applications For 83 Posts Of Assistant Engineer

The Kerala Public Service Commission (KPSC) has invited applications from eligible candidates for the recruitment of various vacancies of Assistant Engineer. Candidates who are interested in applying for these posts can apply for the same on the official KPSC website. Read on to know more details about KPSC Recruitment 2021.
The KPSC has put out notifications with details on Assistant Engineer Recruitment. Interested candidates can find the official notifications on the KPSC website. Alternatively, here is the link to the - Official Notification. The Kerala Public Service Commission has made these vacancies available under the State Pollution Control Board department. A total of 83 vacancies have been made available. As per the official notification, the pay scale for these vacancies ranges from Rs. 39,500 to Rs. 83,000.
The KPSC has mentioned the eligibility requirements on the official notifications for the assistant engineer posts. Interested candidates can find the eligibility criteria listed here. Read below for the full eligibility criteria and additional notes, as given in the notification.
Interested candidates are advised to regularly check the Kerala Public Service Commission Website for updates on KPSC recruitment. It should be noted that the last date to submit the application is June 2, 2021. Stay tuned for more updates on recruitment news.