KPSC Recruitment 2021: KPSC Invites Applications For 83 Posts Of Assistant Engineer

The KPSC has invited applications from candidates for 83 posts of Assistant Engineer. Read on to know details about KPSC Recruitment 2021 and how to apply.

The Kerala Public Service Commission (KPSC) has invited applications from eligible candidates for the recruitment of various vacancies of Assistant Engineer. Candidates who are interested in applying for these posts can apply for the same on the official KPSC website. Read on to know more details about KPSC Recruitment 2021. 

KPSC 2021 Recruitment 

The KPSC has put out notifications with details on Assistant Engineer Recruitment. Interested candidates can find the official notifications on the KPSC website. Alternatively, here is the link to the - Official Notification. The Kerala Public Service Commission has made these vacancies available under the State Pollution Control Board department. A total of 83 vacancies have been made available. As per the official notification, the pay scale for these vacancies ranges from Rs. 39,500 to Rs. 83,000. 

KPSC Engineer Recruitment Criteria 

The KPSC has mentioned the eligibility requirements on the official notifications for the assistant engineer posts. Interested candidates can find the eligibility criteria listed here. Read below for the full eligibility criteria and additional notes, as given in the notification. 

  • B.Tech.Civil/Chemical/Environmental Engineering or equivalent from a UGC recognized University.
  • Note:- A Post Graduate Degree in Environmental Engineering/ Technology or Public Health Engineering/Technology of a recognized University shall be a preferential qualification.
  • Age Limit - 18-36 Only candidates born between 02.01.1985 and 01.01.2003 (both dates included) are eligible to apply for this post. Other Backward Communities and SC/ST candidates are eligible for usual age relaxation. The maximum age limit shall in no case exceed 50(fifty)years.

How to Apply for KPSC Recruitment 2021?

  • Candidates will have to visit the official website of KPSC at - https://www.keralapsc.gov.in/
  • On the website, candidates will have to register using the 'One Time Registration
  • Candidates will have to navigate to the Recruitment page and apply for the KPSC Assistant Engineer vacancy. 
  • Candidates will have to ensure they upload the correct documents and enter the accurate details. 
  • Candidates must upload their photos taken after 31.12.2011. 
  • Candidates are advised to cross-check all the details before submitting the application. 
  • Candidates should download a softcopy of the receipt after submission. 

Interested candidates are advised to regularly check the Kerala Public Service Commission Website for updates on KPSC recruitment. It should be noted that the last date to submit the application is June 2, 2021. Stay tuned for more updates on recruitment news.

