KSET 2021 Postponed: University Of Mysore Postpones Karnataka SET 2021, Check Notice Here

KSET 2021: The University of Mysore has postponed the Karnataka State Eligibility Test (KSET) 2021. The KSET 2021 exam was scheduled to be held tomorrow, April 11. As per media reports, KSET 2021 has been postponed after many applicants demanded the Mysore University to postpone the exam in view of the KSRTC employees' strike which has led to disruption of bus services in the state.

KSET 2021 postponed

Mysore University, in an official notice dated April 10, has stated the KSET 2021 exam has been postponed. The new dates for the Karanataka SET 2021 will be notified later. The official notice can be accessed from the official website of the University of Mysore. Alternatively, click on the direct link given below to read the KSET 2021 postponement notice released by the Mysore Univerity.