KSP Admit Card 2021 Released For Karnataka Police Constable; Here's How To Download

Karnataka Police Constable Admit Card 2021: The admit card for the Karnataka Police Constable (CPC) exam has been released by the Karnataka State Police (KSP) on October 18, 2021. Those candidates who will appear in the examination can download it from the official website of the KSP- cpc21.ksp-online.in. This examination is being conducted by the state police department for the selection of the Karnataka Police Constable.

This year the recruitment drive will fill more than 3000 posts for both males and females. According to KSP, the admit card is an integral document that needs to be taken in the exam hall without which candidates will not be allowed to sit in the examination. To download the KSP Admit Card 2021, follow the below-mentioned steps and use the direct link given here - Karnataka Police Constable Admit Card 2021 (CLICK HERE).

KSP Admit Card 2021: Here's how to download

STEP 1: To download KSP Admit Card 2021 candidates have to visit the official website - cpc21.ksp-online.in .

. STEP 2: Click on the notification that reads, " Written exam Call Letter for Constable recruitment available".

STEP 3: Alternatively, candidates can also click on the direct link given here - KSP Admit Card 2021 .

. STEP 4: Enter your Application Number and password and click on " Login ".

". STEP 5: Karnataka Police Constable Admit Card will be displayed on your screen.

STEP 6: Download and print a copy of the same for exam day and future.

Karnataka Police Constable Exam Pattern 2021

Category Exam Type Subject Name Marks Exam duration Paper 1 Descriptive type English/Kannada 50 90 Minutes Paper 2 Objective type General Studies 150 90 Minutes

Image: PTI