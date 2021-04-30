Last Updated:

KTCL Recruitment 2021: Applications Open For 24 Posts; See Direct Link Here

The KTCL has opened recruitment for 24 posts under KTCL Recruitment 2021. Read on to know more about KTCL Recruitment 2021 and the posts available.

The Kadamba Transport Corporation Limited (KTCL) has opened applications for KTCL Recruitment 2021. The KTCL has invited applications for KTCL vacancy for posts such as Auto Mechanic, Assistant Auto Mechanic, Helper Electrician and other posts that are listed down below. Interested Candidates candidates can apply for these positions through the application letter. 

KTCL Recruitment 2021

You can take a look at the official KTCL Recruitment Notification here - Official Notification. As per the official notification, candidates have to apply for these positions on or before May 11. Applicants will have to send a physical application letter in the mail to the KTCL office. The application format is given on the last page of the notification. Interested candidates can take a printout of the same and apply by correctly filling in the details and attaching the relevant documents. Here are the posts available under the KTCL vacancy and their eligibility requirements:

KTCL Recruitment 2021 Vacancy and Eligibility 

Auto Mechanic - 3 Vacancies

SSC with ITI in Motor Mechanical/ Diesel Mechanic with 10 years practical experience on all kind of repairs of Heavy Vehicle of TATA / Ashok Leyland and Swaraj Mazda make. Should possess knowledge of usage of special-purpose tools and should be in a position to independently repair all aggregates viz engine assemblies, gearbox assemblies, rear axle assembly etc. Should have perfection in fault diagnosis and consequent repairs.

Assistant Auto Mechanic - 1 Vacancy

SSC pass with ITI in Motor Mechanic/ Diesel Mechanic trade 5 years practical experience in repairs of Heavy Vehicles Especially experience in TATA / Ashok Leyland and Swaraj Mazda will be preferred.

 

Helper Electrician - 3 Vacancies

Std Xth Pass. I.T.I. In Electrical Trade with Wireman Certificate having 3 years experience.

Helper Painter - 1 Vacancy

Std VIIIth Pass. Three years Experience in the painting of automobiles such as Cars, Buses etc.

Helper Tinsmith Welder - 5 Vacancies 

Std Xth Pass I.T.I. In relevant trade.

 

Helper Mechanic - 10 Vacancies

I.T.I. In Motor Mechanic/Diesel Mechanic Trade With 2 years practical experience in case of Diesel Mechanic trade and one year in case of Motor Mechanic Trade.

 

Helper Tyreman - 1 Vacancy

Std VIII pass, 3 years of experience with work of removal/mounting of tyres on the wheel as puncture repairs.

 

