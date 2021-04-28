West Bengal
KTET 2021: Application Process For Kerala TET Begins Today, Here's How To Apply

KTET 2021: The online application process for Kerala TET will open today, April 28. Check steps to apply online for KTET and eligibility criteria here.

Written By
Nandini Verma
ktet 2021

KTET 2021 (Image: Shutterstock)


KTET 2021: Kerala Pareeksha Bhawan will on Wednesday activate the online application link for Kerala Teachers' Eligibility Test (KTET) May 2021. Candidates will be able to apply online by visiting the official website ktet.kerala.gov.in. The last date to apply for KTET 2021 is May 6.

How to apply for KTET 2021

  • Visit the official website ktet.kerala.gov.in. 
  • Click on the KTET application link flashing on the homepage
  • Register yourself by providing the required information
  • Once you have generated your registration ID and password, go to the login menu
  • Login using your credentials
  • Fill in the KTET application form
  • Pay the application fee and submit your form.

KTET 2021 Eligibility:

  • For lower primary classes: Candidates who want to be a lower primary class teacher should have passed class 12th with a minimum of 45 percent marks.
  • For upper primary classes: Those who wish to become an upper primary class teacher should have passed BA, B.Com, or B.Sc (any bachelor's degree). 
  • High School Teacher: Candidates who have a graduation degree with at least 45% marks along with a B.Ed degree can apply for a high school teacher. 
  • High School Class Teacher: Candidates having a certificate/ diploma/ degree in teaching in any subject approved by universities / NCTE/ Board of examination/ govt of Kerala can also apply for high school class teacher.

KTET 2021 Exam Pattern 

There will be a total of 150 multiple choice questions carrying 150 marks in total. The syllabus can be downloaded from the official website. Candidates are advised to read the official notification carefully before applying. 

Click here for KTET 2021 official website

Click here for KTET 2021 notification

