KTET 2021: Application Process For Kerala TET Begins Today, Here's How To Apply

KTET Result 2020 declared at ktet.kerala.gov.in; here's how to check
Quick links:
KTET 2021 (Image: Shutterstock)
KTET 2021: Kerala Pareeksha Bhawan will on Wednesday activate the online application link for Kerala Teachers' Eligibility Test (KTET) May 2021. Candidates will be able to apply online by visiting the official website ktet.kerala.gov.in. The last date to apply for KTET 2021 is May 6.
There will be a total of 150 multiple choice questions carrying 150 marks in total. The syllabus can be downloaded from the official website. Candidates are advised to read the official notification carefully before applying.