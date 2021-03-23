KVS Recruitment 2021: Details About Various PRT, TGT, PGT Posts On Offer

The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan, KVS has invited the applications as part of its KVS recruitment 2021. In the recruitment drive various posts like Primary Teacher (PRT), Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT), and Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) along with other teaching and non-teaching posts are on offer. This KVS vacancy is for various schools coming under the Kendriya Vidyalaya. The KVS notification for these posts is now available to check on the official websites of the KV schools from different areas all over India. The interested candidates can now go to the official websites of their desired schools and apply for the various posts. Here is a look at the details about the KV teacher recruitment.

KVS recruitment 2021 details

The candidates should take note that this KV school recruitment is being done on a Part-Time/Contractual Basis for the year 2021-2022. The interested candidates should check the official websites for the details about the post and their eligibility before applying. The application needs to be done in the format as prescribed in the KVS notification. The interview dates for the various KV schools is also different and details of them are mentioned on the websites of various KV schools. Some of the posts on offer in KV teacher recruitment are Post Graduate Teacher, Trained Graduate Teacher, Post Graduate Teacher, Counsellor, Coaches, Nurse, Computer Instructor among others.

KVS vacancy details

For applying to the PGT posts of all subjects, the candidate needs to have a post-graduate degree in the respective subject. The candidate needs to have secured 50% marks overall and in concerned subject with BEd. Those candidates who wish to apply for the TGT posts, need to have a graduation degree in concerned subjects with overall 50% marks and in the concerned subject with BEd. For the PRT posts, a candidate should have passed the class 12 exam or equivalent with a score of 50 per cent. The candidate should also have a JBT of a duration of not less than 2 years/ B.EI.Ed/ B. Ed. One should take note that the CTET would also be required according to school norms. Candidates are advised to go and check the official websites of the various schools to apply and get to know about all the latest updates and news related to the KV school recruitment.

