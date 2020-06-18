Maharashtra: Updates From Varsities On Decision To Conduct Exams For Final Year Students

Maharashtra has over 1,16,000 coronavirus cases as of now and will continue to impose strict lockdown norms on several containment zones. The state of Maharashtr, in the past few weeks, witnessed uncertainty over the final year exam of several universities. Now, the varsities individually are making decisions on whether to conduct exams or not. After recent announcements made by the state education department, there will be an implementation of new assessment techniques and marking schemes. Read on to know updates, exams and other details of universities in Maharashtra.

Uncertainty over Mumbai University exams

The Students union in the state has urged the Bombay High court to make a decision over the pending examinations of the final year students. The union had urged the court to think over the situation as students are worried about the possibility of last-minute exams. Students took to social media to express their concern-

Several students took to Twitter to express their concern, here are some of them

Final year students are literally suffering. They are stuck in their lives with many families going though financial and emotional difficulties due to the pandemic. How long will the justice be delayed? — Siddhant Kamat (@SiddhanttK) June 13, 2020

#JusticeForStudents PLEASE CANCEL D EXAM OF FINAL YEAR & ATKT STUDENTS AS THE CORONA CASES IS INCREASING IN MAHARASHTRA AND WAITING FOR OFFICIAL NOTICE BY UNIVERSITY. HOW MUCH TIME WE HAVE TO WAIT FOR DECISION...MANY OF THM HAS WENT TO NATIVE PLACE..@CMOMaharashtra @samant_uday — Shriya (@Shriya38150662) June 13, 2020

Nagpur University releases academic calendars

Nagpur University is yet to take a call on the examinations of the final year students. The university, however, is accepting admissions for the academic year 2020-21. The admissions will be provisional for those still waiting to appear for any. For example, for a first-year masters course, provisional admissions will be considered until final year exams results of the UG course is announced.

Pune University to conduct exams for final year students

Pune University announced that the exams will be conducted despite the state’s announcement that exams of final year students can be cancelled. The state had announced on May 31, 2020, that final year exam are cancelled and the varsities have a final call over conducting of exams. The students are urged to prepare for the exams and the dates will be revealed soon, as per reports. However, now it is reported that exams will be conducted in the traditional way. Students will have to appear on the exams on the said date, the examination centres will have strict social distancing norms as said by the vice-chancellor of Pune University.

