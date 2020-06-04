Mumbai University Final Year Students Exam Updates, Admissions And More Latest Details

The total number of COVID-19 cases in the country now at 216,919 including 1,06,737 active cases, 1,04,106 cured/discharged/migrated and 6,075 deaths, however, Mahartashtra has been the most affected state. Mumbai University along with other universities are either cancelling exams or even trying to conduct exams online. Mumbai University has announced new measures and activities to help students keep up with the academic year and curriculum. From moving to online methods of teaching to taking vivas with new measures, Mumbai University is trying its best to keep the academic year going. Read on to know more about Mumbai University’s exams, admissions and other details.

Mumbai University cancelled exams might be scheduled: governor

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had announced on May 31 that the exams of the final year students in the state will be cancelled in the wake of possible infections of coronavirus to lakhs of students who were going to appear for the exams. The decision came as a relief to many who had earlier signed a petition to cancel the exams. When state education minister Uday Samant had written to University Grants Commission for cancellation of exams, the decision was not well received by Maharashtra Governor, Bhagat Singh Koshiyari. He called it a ‘breach of regulations’ as reported. After the latest announcements as well Bhagat Singh Koshiyari is in a move to reverse the cancellation notice. The governor wants the decision to be made on the basis of Maharashtra Public Universities Act and conduct the exams in a planned and phased manner.

Mumbai University admissions for next semesters and courses live now

Students enrolling for new courses will have to soon gear up for online entrance tests and form submissions. The candidates must log in to the official website of Mumbai University from the first week of June. The last date for the form filling is June 30, 2020. Institute of Distance and Open Learning has also started with the admission process. The admission dates for the distance learning courses will also remain the same as regular courses. Students will have to keep all the documents ready for the admissions.

