Madhya Pradesh Cancels Exams For SADO, RAEO And Recruitment Of Nurses After Paper Leak

The Madhya Pradesh government has cancelled exams for SADO, RAEO and recruitment of nurses after a probe found that question papers were leaked. Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra informed that the papers were leaked on February 10, a day before the Rural Agriculture Extension Officer (RAEO) and Senior Agricultural Development Officer (SADO) exams.

"A decision has been taken to cancel three exams. Exams for SADO, RAEO and recruitment of nurses have been cancelled after question papers were leaked," Narottam Mishra said. "The matter was investigated, and exams were cancelled. Some students had complained after exams. After a probe by MP SEDC (MP State Electronics Development Corporation Ltd), it was found in a log that a question paper was leaked on February 10 for an exam on February 11. The online system was hacked and downloaded through another computer," he added.

Earlier, some students had protested in Madhya Pradesh, alleging that papers were leaked. As per reports, three-question papers were leaked. Meanwhile, the cancelled exams will be held again. However, new dates have not been announced yet.

The online process for recruitment to the post of SADO (Executive) and RAEO (Executive) was started by the Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) on November 10, 2020. The exams were conducted between February 10 to February 13, 2021. The MP Vyapam recruitment drive was necessary to fill 614 posts in RAEO vacancies and 72 posts in SADO.

'Classes for std 9-12 will be held on all working days'

In another development, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that classes for standard 9 to 12 would be held on all working days. Meanwhile, he informed that the decision to reopen the school for std 1-5 would be taken after a week. In a tweet from his official handle, Chouhan said, "Classes for std 9-12 were being held twice a week. Now the classes will be held on all working days. Decision over the resumption of classes for std 1-5 will be taken on the basis of the situation after a week."

The decision to restart physical classes have been taken because of declining novel coronavirus cases in the state. On Thursday, Madhya Pradesh reported only five fresh COVID cases.

