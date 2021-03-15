Madras High Court Recruitment 2021: Vacancies For Office Assistant, Chobdar & More Posts

The Madras High Court has invited applications for the recruitment of Office Assistant, Chobdar, Cook, Waterman, Room Boy, Watchman, Book Restorer, and Library Attendant. Interested and eligible persons can apply for the positions at mhc.tn.gov.in. The last date to apply for these posts is before April 21, 2021, when payment of the fees is done through online mode. However, the candidates paying the fees through bank challan can do so till April 23, 2021. Candidates would be selected on the basis of a Common Written Examination, Practical Test, and Oral Test. Read on to know more about Madras High Court Recruitment 2021.

Madras High Court Recruitment 2021

According to the Madras HC notification, candidates have to submit their applications through https://www.mhc.tn.gov.in.

Candidates are advised to go through the official notification before applying for these posts. Candidates should note only to use their desktop or laptop when they are applying for these posts via Madras High Court's official website.

Candidates would be selected by the Judicial Recruitment Cell, High Court, Madras only on a merit basis.

The selected candidates will be posted at the principal seat at Madras or at the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court, Madurai or Tamil Nadu State Judicial Academy, Chennai or at the regional centre of Tamil Nadu State Judicial Academy at Coimbatore or Madurai. Candidates are also liable to be transferred from one place to another at any time, depending on the administrative needs without any prior intimation.

The Common Written Examination will be held at Chennai and/or any other place as may be decided by the Judicial Recruitment Cell, High Court, Madras. While the practical Tests and Oral Tests for all the posts will be conducted at Chennai, for the eligible candidates.

Visit the official website at https://www.mhc.tn.gov.in and click on the link that states "Please Click Here for Login (Already Registered) / Fresh Registration and Apply Online for the Posts of Chobdar, Office Assistant, Cook, Waterman, Room Boy, Watchman, Book Restorer and Library Attendant"

Madras High Court Recruitment 2021 vacancy

The recruitment drive is to fill 367 vacancies, out of which, 310 vacancies are for Office Assistant, 40 for Chobdar, 6 for Library Attendant, 4 for Room Boy, 3 for Watchman, 2 for Book Restorer, and one each for Waterman, and Cook.

Candidates should be Class 8th pass for applying for these posts. While for the post of Office Assistant, candidates with valid LMV driving license/experience in cooking/experience in house-keeping will be preferred.

