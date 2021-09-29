MAH LLB CET Admit Card 2021 Released, Here's How To Download Hall Tickets

MAH LLB CET Admit Card 2021: State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra on Wednesday released the MAH LLB 3 year CET Admit Card 2021. Candidates are hereby informed that it is mandatory to carry Maharashtra LLB CET 2021 admit card to the exam hall. The ticket has all the details required to take exams, like venue, timings, rules and even personal details. In case any candidate fails to carry it to exam hall, he/she will not be allowed to take the exam. Since the exam will be conducted in offline mode, all the COVID protocols will be followed at centre. The steps to download hall tickets and the direct link has also been attached.

MAH CET LLB Admit Card 2021: Important dates

MAH CET LLB Admit Card 2021 has been released on September 29, 2021

MAH LLB 5 years exam will be conducted on October 3, 2021

MAH LLB 3 years exam will be conducted on October 4 and 5, 2021

MAH LLB CET admit card download steps

Candidates should visit the official website -cetcell.mahacet.org

On the homepage, click on MAH LLB CET 3 year admit card link

Candidates will be redirected to another page where they will be asked to key in the credentials

Post submitting the details like application number as well as date of birth, the MHT CET LLB Admit cards 2021 will be displayed on the screen

Candidates should cross-check the details and download their hall ticket

Here is the direct link to download MAH LLB CET 3 year admit card