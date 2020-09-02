Maha Higher Education Min Meets Guv Koshyari Over Issue Of Conducting Final Year Exams

With the Supreme Court upholding UGC guidelines to conduct final year exams amid COVID, Maharashtra's Minister of Higher Education Uday Samant called on Governor Bhakat Singh Koshyari on Wednesday to discuss the same. The Higher Education Minister was accompanied by Minister of State Prajakt Tanpure on his visit to the Raj Bhavan.

Minister of Higher Education Uday Samant accompanied by Minister of State Prajakt Tanpure met Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhavan. The issue of conducting final year examinations of universities as per the directions of the Hon’ble Supreme Court was discussed. pic.twitter.com/yirFOv1qaR — Governor of Maharashtra (@maha_governor) September 2, 2020

Earlier on Monday, Samant informed that the final year exams might be held in the first week of October as most of the universities have requested to extend the deadline of September 31 set by the University Grant Commission. All universities have also agreed that it was not possible for students to step out of their homes to give examination given the COVID-19 threat, Samant had said.

A total of 7,62,962 students are expected to appear for the final year exams across universities. The examinations, if held in the first week of October, are also likely to be of lesser marks. "The committee is considering three options - online mode, open-book exam and assignments," Samant had mentioned.

SC's order on final year exams

On August 28, a three-judge SC bench comprising Justices Ashok Bhushan, R Subhash Reddy, and MR Shah ruled that the states and universities cannot promote final year students without holding exams. At the same time, the apex court clarified that the decision of the concerned state governments to not hold exams by September 30 shall supersede the UGC guidelines. This implies that the state governments which have ruled out conducting exams can request the UGC to extend the September 30 deadline. This request shall be considered by the UGC and the rescheduled date will be communicated to the respective state governments at the earliest.

