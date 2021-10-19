Maharashtra Board Classes 10, 12 Supplementary Result To Be Declared Tomorrow

Maharashtra Board supplementary result 2021: Taking to microblogging site Maharashtra Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad announced that Maharashtra Board supplementary result 2021 will be announced tomorrow, October 20 at 1 pm. Once the result is declared students will be able to check it by visiting the official website of the secondary and higher secondary education board of the state.

"Imp Announcement: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education will declare results of Std 10th & Std 12th Supplementary Exams, 2021 on October 20 at 1 pm. Students can access their results - mahresult.nic.in," reads official tweet.

Maharashtra Board supplementary result 2021: Official Notice

Maharashtra Board supplementary result 2021: Here's how to download

STEP 1: To check Maharashtra Board Result 2021 visit the official website - mahresult.nic.in

STEP 2: On the homepage click on the link that reads, "Maharashtra board 10th 12th supplementary result 2021".

STEP 3: Now, select the class and click on the results

STEP 4: Enter required details

STEP 5: Press on the "Submit" button

STEP 6: Download and take a print out the result for future use.

This year, 99.63% of the total students from class 12 qualified for the examination. The passing percentage for the Science stream was 99.45%, while the passing percentage for the Commerce and Arts streams stood at 99.1% and 99.83%, respectively. Nearly 14 lakh students registered for the HSC exam in schools affiliated to the state board, MSBSHSE. The MSBSHSE this year recorded 99.95% of students passing the examination among the 15.74 lakh students who appeared for the class 10 examination for the academic session 2020-21. Due to the COVID pandemic, the offline examination was canceled and students were promoted on the basis of marks scored in the internal assessment.

