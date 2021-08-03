Maharashtra Board HSC Result 2021 To Be Declared Soon: Here's How To Check

The much-awaited class 12 exam results of Maharashtra Board HSC students will be announced soon on Tuesday, August 3. The result will be announced by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) on its website around 4 p.m., the state’s Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad confirmed on Monday.

Maharashtra Board HSC Result 2021

The students can log on to the official websites of the Maharashtra board to check the MSBSHSE Class 12 board results on the official websites -- mahahsscboard.in and mahresult.nic.in.

Around 16 lakh students have applied for the MSBHSE Class 12 exams this year and will be awaiting the result. Following the COVID-19 guidelines, no physical examinations were held this year. Thus, the state govt has decided to pass the students on the basis of marks obtained by them in senior classes and the internal assessment marks of class 12.

The Maharashtra HSC results would follow the 30:30:40 formula.

The state’s education board will follow the 30:30:40 rule to calculate the marks, where 30% marks will be calculated from each-- class 10 & 11, and the remaining 40% marks will be given on the basis of student’s performance in class 12 internal assessment. Earlier last month the Maharashtra board had announced the Maharashtra SSC Result 2021

How to check Maharashtra HSC Result 2021

The candidates can easily avail their results on the Maharashtra board’s official website by following these steps, as instructed--

1.Visit the official website of MSBSHSE (mahahsscboard.in and mahresult.nic.in)

2. Click on the link for "HSC Examination 2021 - RESULT" on the side,

3. Enter the candidate roll number allotted to you and click on the option Submit.

4. The result will be out, after putting the correct roll number and Check your Maharashtra HSC Result 2021 on the homepage.

5. You can now Download the result and can take the printout of the same.

Apart from the official websites of MSBSHSE, the Maharashtra board result 2021 can be checked through various mobile apps. Students can easily download the 'Maharashtra Board Result 2021, 10th-12th SSC HSC' app or the 'Maharashtra Board Result 2021, SSC/HSC 10-12 Result' app, available on Google Play Store.



Image:PTI