Maharashtra Class 10 Evaluation Criteria Released, CET To Be Held For Class 11 Admissions

Maharashtra State Government has decided to offer a mass promotion to Maharashtra Class 10 students, granted that they fulfill certain criteria. The evaluation criteria have been released today, State Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad communicated about this decision via Twitter today. A detailed official notice of Maharashtra SSC Results 2021 will also be releasing on the website of the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, MSBSHSE soon.

Maharashtra Class 10 mass promotion according to evaluation criteria

State Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad informed the students that the Government has decided to cancel the Class 10 board examination and promote all students according to set criteria. This decision has been taken to help assess the pre-pandemic abilities of the students and give them a more rounded assessment. According to the tweet, the Maharashtra Class 10 mass promotion criteria are as follows –

30 marks will be considered from written internals assignments.

20 marks from viva or any projects done for all subjects.

50% weightage will be given to the marks obtained by the students in their 9th standard.

Check out the original tweet and video from where this information was sourced -

📢Imp announcement: Given the pandemic situation & following the cancellation of state board exams for Std Xth, the government has permitted the board to pass ALL Std Xth students studying in schools affiliated to it, with internal assessments being done at school level. (1/9) pic.twitter.com/wLpfHHHeFE — Varsha Gaikwad (@VarshaEGaikwad) May 28, 2021

Common Entrance Test for class 11 admissions

The education minister of Maharashtra also announced that the state will conduct a common entrance test. The CET will be optional for those seeking admissions in class 11. Candidates will have to clear the CET to be eligible for taking admission in their desired course/college.

As per media reports, State Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad further released a statement saying, "Maharashtra SSC Results 2021 will be based on exams conducted in Class 9th & 10th (internal marks). We will try to declare the results by the end of June. Those who aren't satisfied with their results can write CET exams later.”

The State is likely to file an affidavit today where the details of the assessment methodology for Maharashtra SSC Results 2021 will be noted. Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray also played a role in accelerating the release of the Maharashtra SSC Board evaluation criteria as soon as possible. A total of 279503 students have been waiting for Maharashtra SSC Results 2021. It is to be noted that a detailed circular regarding the results will be announced on the website soon. Hence, students are advised to regularly visit the site for the latest updates. On the other hand, for classes 9 and 11, the state government has cancelled the final exams and allowed mass promotion to the next class.

IMAGE: SHUTTERSTOCK