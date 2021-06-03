Maharashtra Class 12 Board Exams Cancelled; Disaster Management Authority Backs Decision

The State Disaster Management Authority on Thursday approved the Maharashtra Government's decision to cancel the Maharashtra State Board Class 12 Exams owing to the threat of the COVID-19 pandemic. The decision comes days after the CBSE Class 12 board exams were cancelled following a key meeting by PM Narendra Modi.

Earlier, Maharashtra School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad had informed that the cabinet has decided to cancel the State Board Class 12 Examination and a proposal regarding the same was sent to the Disaster Management Authority which was still pending before the Bombay High Court.

“Our priority will be students' health and safety and an affidavit will be submitted to the HC through advocate general,” Varsha Gaikwad had said.

During his virtual press conference on Sunday, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray had urged PM Narendra Modi to chalk a Pan-India strategy to ascertain the future of students of the country, instead of state-wise decisions on the class 12 board exams.

CBSE Class 12 Board Exams cancelled

On Tuesday, CBSE Class 12 Board Exams were cancelled after PM Modi chaired a key meeting with Home Minister Amit Shah, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani and Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javdekar, and key officials. The PM was briefed about all possible options for conducting the CBSE Class 12 Board Exams.

Due to the devastating second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, the CBSE had already cancelled the Class 10 Board Exam and postponed the CBSE Class 12 Board Exams in April, however, the decision to cancelling the CBSE Class 12 Board Exams has been taken in light of the risk of COVID-19 and the apprehension of the students and parents.

"The PM said that the COVID situation is a dynamic situation across the country. While the numbers are coming down in the country and some states are managing the situation through effective micro-containment, some states have still opted for a lockdown. Students, parents and teachers are naturally worried about the health of the students in such a situation. PM said that students should not be forced to appear for exams in such a stressful situation," an official release stated.