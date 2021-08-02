Last Updated:

Maharashtra Class 12th Result 2021 To Be Declared Tomorrow, See List Of Websites To Check

Maharashtra class 12th result 2021 will be declared on August 3 at 4 pm. Check the list of websites to download Maharashtra HSC results 2021 online.

Maharashtra class 12th result 2021

Maharashtra Class 12th result 2021: Maharashtra Board will on Tuesday declare the class 12th results on its official websites. Candidates who were enrolled for the class 12th board exam in Maharashtra will be able to check their results online. The Maharashtra Class 12th result 2021 will be announced at 4 pm on August 3 

The information was shared by Varsha Gaikwad, Maharashtra State Education Minister on its official Twitter handle on Monday evening. "The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education will declare results of Std 12th, 2021 batch on 3rd August at 4pm. Best of luck to all students," the tweet reads. "I thank all colleges, teachers for going beyond their call of duty and ensuring that the results are finalised in a short span of time. Thank you Teachers," she added. 

Maharashtra HSC Result 2021: List of websites to check scores

 

  • https://msbshse.co.in
  • https://hscresult.11thadmission.org.in
  • http://hscresult.mkcl.org
  • http://mahresult.nic.in

How to check Maharashtra HSC Results 2021

  • Visit the official website as mentioned above 
  • On the homepage, click on the result page 
  • You will be redirected to a new page 
  • Click on Maharashtra HSC Result 2021 link 
  • A login page will appear 
  • Key in your roll number and submit 
  • Your Maharashtra class 12 result 2021 will be displayed on the screen
  • Download and take its printout.

