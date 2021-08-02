Maharashtra Class 12th Result 2021 To Be Declared Tomorrow, See List Of Websites To Check

Maharashtra Class 12th result 2021: Maharashtra Board will on Tuesday declare the class 12th results on its official websites. Candidates who were enrolled for the class 12th board exam in Maharashtra will be able to check their results online. The Maharashtra Class 12th result 2021 will be announced at 4 pm on August 3

The information was shared by Varsha Gaikwad, Maharashtra State Education Minister on its official Twitter handle on Monday evening. "The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education will declare results of Std 12th, 2021 batch on 3rd August at 4pm. Best of luck to all students," the tweet reads. "I thank all colleges, teachers for going beyond their call of duty and ensuring that the results are finalised in a short span of time. Thank you Teachers," she added.

All students who have enrolled for the HSC exams can access their results on the following sites from 4pm on August 3rd:https://t.co/RvQBJwfzfShttps://t.co/1srwvwuOgVhttps://t.co/FdRA3f0Z7Fhttps://t.co/smigUpoDgwhttps://t.co/TDGwj5sZiU — Varsha Gaikwad (@VarshaEGaikwad) August 2, 2021

Maharashtra HSC Result 2021: List of websites to check scores

https://msbshse.co.in

https://hscresult.11thadmission.org.in

http://hscresult.mkcl.org

http://mahresult.nic.in

How to check Maharashtra HSC Results 2021