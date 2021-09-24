Maharashtra Metro Recruitment 2021: Applications Invited For 96 Posts; See Details Here

Maharashtra Metro recruitment 2021: Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited has announced its recent recruitment drive. The applications have been invited for the various vacancies of Junior Engineer, Senior Technician, and other positions. The application process has been started and the last date to apply is 14 October 2021. The Mumbai metro recruitment drive aims to fill 96 vacancies. Candidates can check the details here.

Maharashtra metro recruitment notification: Vacancy Details

Additional Chief Project Manager-1

Senior Deputy General Manager-1

Deputy General Manager- 1

Assistant Manager- 1

Section Engineer- 1

For the post of Senior Station Controller/Traffic Controller/Depot Controller/Train Operator- 23 vacancies

For the post of Senior Section Engineer- 3 vacancy

For the post of Junior Engineer- 18 vacancies

For the post of Senior Technician- 43 vacancies

For the post of Account Assistant- 4 vacancies

Maha Metro Recruitment: Important Date

The deadline to fill the application form and apply ends on October 14, 2021

Maha Metro Recruitment: Selection process & application fee

Candidates will be selected on the basis of personal interviews. It will be then followed by document verification and medical examination. Candidates will be asked to pay the application fee of Rs. 400. SC/ST and female candidates will not be charged with the application fee.

Maha Metro recruitment 2021: Steps to apply