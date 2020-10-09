Maharashtra: MPSC Exams Postponed For The Third Time, New Date To Be Out Soon

Owing to the Coronavirus pandemic, the Maharashtra government has decided to postpone the state civil services exam for the third time. The Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) exam was scheduled for October 11. The next date will be announced soon.

In a statement on Friday, the Chief Minister's Office said the examination has been postponed considering the public health situation as well as suggestions received from students. The eligible candidates for the MPSC examination will be able to sit for the newly announced examination and no one will be disqualified, the CM has assured.

"All the candidates who have been given admission papers in the examination on 11th October 2020 will be able to sit for the examination on the revised date," the CMO has assured. "This means that the date of calculation of age limit as per advertisement will remain the same as April 1, 2020."

The Maharashtra government had earlier this week announced that the MPSC examinations will be held as scheduled on October 11. The information was shared by the state commission and said that the directives for the same were being considered on the bases of the decision taken by the Supreme Court.

On October 5, the Maratha Kranti Morcha had demanded that the MPSC exams should not be held until the reservation category of Maratha students is decided by the SC and state government. During its meeting held in Mumbai, the front had decided to urge students from the Maratha community not to appear for MPSC exams as a mark of protest.

Maharashtra cautious

The Maharashtra government in its latest lockdown guidelines issued on September 30 said schools, colleges, and other educational and coaching institutions will remain closed in the state. As part of its unlock process to bring the economy back on track, the state government has allowed some commercial activities to open while adhering to the COVID-19 prevention protocols, but educational institutions have been directed to remain closed.

Schools and colleges have been shut in the state since the nationwide lockdown was announced in March this year. Many educational institutions have been conducting classes and exams online as part of the new academic session. Till Friday, Maharashtra reported 15,06,018 COVID-19 cases and 39,732 deaths due to the disease.