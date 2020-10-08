Maratha Kranti Morcha Gives Call To Maratha Community Students To Boycott MPSC Exams

Ahead of the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) exams scheduled for October 11, the Maratha Kranti Morcha (MKM) on Wednesday gave a call to members of the Maratha community to boycott the upcoming exams. A total of 2,61,000 candidates are likely to appear for the MPSC Prelim exam on Sunday, according to reports.

During its meeting held in Mumbai on Wednesday, the Maratha Kranti Morcha has decided to urge students from the community not to appear for MPSC exams. According to the state’s Socially and Educationally Backward Classes (SEBC) Act, students in this category enjoyed the upper age limit of 43 years to appear for the exam. However since admissions under the SEBC law have been stayed by the Supreme Court, the age-limit has come down to 38 and several students in the age group of 38 to 43 will be automatically disqualified if the exam is held, the report stated.

MKM further castigated the MPSC’s claim that exam results will be declared after the SC ruling on Maratha reservation. This means several Maratha community students will be automatically disqualified if the SC stay is not lifted. As the state government and MPSC have not taken a proper stand on this count, the MKM has given a call to boycott the exams.

MPSC exams to be held as per schedule: Govt

The Maharashtra government on Tuesday, October 6 announced that the MPSC examinations will be held as scheduled on October 11. The information was shared by the commission and said that the directives for the same were being considered on the bases of the decision taken by the Supreme court. Further, the officials clarified that both the examinations and recruitment will be held as said by the government.

Earlier in the week, on Monday, October 5, the Maratha Kranti Morcha was held at the MPSC office in Mumbai where they demanded that the MPSC exams should not be held until the reservation category of Maratha students is decided by the SC and state govt. The leaders of MKM also met deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar seeking for a solution.

