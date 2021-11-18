Maharashtra SSC Exam 2022: Maharashtra Board Begins Registration For Class 10 Exams

Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education has activated the registration window for Maharashtra SSC Exams 2022. The registration window has been opened on Thursday, November 18, 2021. All the students who have to apply for class 10 Maharashtra board exam should know that application filling process will take place at the individual school level. For more details, candidates can visit the official website mahahsscboard.in.

The registration portal for Maharashtra SSC Exam 2022 which has been opened on November 18 will be closed on December 9, 2021. However, the forms can be submitted between December 20 and December 28 by paying a late fee. Students and other stakeholders should know that the late fee option will be available till 5 pm on December 28, 2021. The board has advised the schools to fill Maharashtra SSC registration form through the SARAL database. Schools should make sure to download the fee challan from the official website between November 18 and December 30, 2021.

Maharashtra SSC Exam 2022: Steps to register for MSBSHSE Class 10 exam

Candidates will have to go to the official website of Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, MSBSHSE, mahahsscboard.in.

On the homepage, click on the ‘Login for Board’ link and then click on Maharashtra SSC Board Exam 2022

Candidates will be redirected to another window where they will have to enter credentials such as username and password to log in

Candidates should fill in Maharashtra Board SSC Exam 2022 registration form and attach the documents

Post completing the above mentioned steps, candidates should click on submit

Candidates are also advised to take a printout of the form for future reference

One of the Tweets on State Education Minister Varsha Eknath Gaikwad's Twitter handle reads, "Applications for the 10th class examinations to be conducted by Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education in the year 2022 will be taken online mahahsscboard.in online from 18th November."