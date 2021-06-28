Manabadi TS Inter Results 2021 Not Today, Likely To Be Declared This Week; How To Check

TS Inter Results 2021: Telangana government will not declare the TS Inter 2nd year results 2021 today. As per media reports, TS inter 2nd-year results will be declared this week. The date and time of the result declaration have, however, not been announced yet.

Candidates who have registered for the class 12th exam will be able to check their results online. The TS 2nd year intermediate results will be available on various official websites. Read on to know the full list of official websites to check Manabadi TS Inter Results 2021, steps to download results and full details here.

How to check TS Inter 2nd year Results 2021

Visit the official website- manabadi.co.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, TS Inter 2nd year results 2021

Key in your roll number

Hence, the hall ticket was not issued this year as the exams were cancelled, candidates must enter the hall ticket number of their TS Inter 1st year exam.

Your TS 2nd year Intermediate Results 2021 will be displayed on the screen

Download and take its printout for future references.

List of Websites to check Manabadi TS Inter Results 2021

www.manabadi.co.in

bie.telangana.gov.in

tsbie.cgg.gov.in

www.schools9.com

www.eenadupratibha.net

www.sakshieducation.com

Click here to get SMS alert on TS Inter Results 2021

This year, the Telangana government had to cancel the TS Inter exams 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. All students will be promoted this year, on the basis of an alternate assessment scheme. "Students who failed first-year inter will receive 35 marks in inter 2 results and will be deemed pass for second-year intermediate and junior inter. Students who believe they will score higher marks in the inter 2nd year results 2021 should apply for the examination, which will be held once the COVID Pandemic is under control. Second-year intermediate results 2021 and First Year Inter results 2021 will be declared on the same day. The government has decided to pass all Intermediate candidates for the year 2021, which would be announced in Intermediate results. It should also be emphasized that only students who have paid the Examination Fee are passed," reads the official website.