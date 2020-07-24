Manish Sisodia Meets Students To Take Feedback & 'assist Them To Prepare Better' Next Year

Delhi education minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday interacted with government school students who could not clear the CBSE class XII exams this year and were placed in the “essential repeat” category, to take their feedback and encouraged them to prepare better next year, at the Delhi Secretariat.

This year, Delhi government schools recorded 98 per cent results in the CBSE class XII exams and while announcing the results for Class X and XII, CBSE used ‘Essential Repeat’ in place of ‘Fail’ this year for students.

While addressing the students and their parents the Education Minister said, the 'essential repeat' figure is very less in comparison to the passed category. He further went on to say that the Delhi government would have been satisfied with the 98 percent pass result; however, for the government, the result of the 2 percent students from the 'essential repeat' category equally matters and this is why the meeting is being conducted to help these students to succeed in the next academic year.

Seeking feedback from students on areas where the government can improve in the education sector, Sisodia said there has been a drastic change in Delhi schools but if there is still something missing, then govt need the student's help in fixing it. If a student isn’t able to succeed, the government is open to introspect what is lacking in its system, he said. During the interaction, no principal or teachers were invited so that the students could openly discuss their issues with the education minister.

The students cited many reasons behind not clearing the exams, including lack of interest in subjects, sickness, financial and personal issues. Sisodia said family issues may hinder children’s learning and there is a need to create a comprehensive support system for every child. He further said parents would be counseled to allow students to take an academic stream of their choice after class X.

Image credit PTI