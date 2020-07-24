Gautam Gambhir Delivers On Election Promise, Delhi's Ghazipur Landfill Down By 40ft In 1yr

Cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir has delivered on his election promise and reduced the size of Ghazipur landfill by at least 40 feet in just a matter of one year.

The BJP MP took to Twitter on Saturday, July 23 to share a set of pictures of the East Delhi landfill, known as Asia’s ‘Mount Everest’ of the garbage dump, to announce the achievement while adding that courage and hard work can move mountains

हिम्मत और मेहनत बड़े से बड़े पहाड़ को भी हिला सकती है



Had promised that f I don't deliver, I will never contest elections again. Asia's largest garbage mountain in Ghazipur East Delhi down by 40 feet in 1 year! pic.twitter.com/NFf6Ksz9lC — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) July 23, 2020

Gautam Gambhir, in the tweet, reminded people of his promise that if he doesn't deliver, he will never contest elections again. He had also promised to convert the landfill into a Green Space over time.

The East Delhi MP had listed Ghazipur landfill as an issue that he would tackle in his “vision document” for Lok Sabha 2019. As per PTI reports, Gambhir had said, “I want to convert the Ghazipur landfill into a green space the way the Karnal bypass was done. We will also make efforts to utilize the huge amount of waste to convert it into wealth in the form of energy,”

Gambhir slams Kejriwal

Earlier, the Gautam Gambhir hit out at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and said that the AAP chief is only focussed on advertisements and not on combating COVID-19.

Gambhir also alleged that no PWD official attended the Urban Development Committee meeting on Thursday where the issue of waterlogging in the national capital was discussed. The cricketer-turned-politician has often criticised the Delhi CM for taking credit for the improvement in the COVID situation in Delhi.

Earlier, he had criticised the AAP government's prediction of 5.5 lakh COVID cases by the end of July and said that the claim was just to create 'panic and blackmail' Centre for help.

(With PTI inputs)

