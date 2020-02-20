The Debate
The Debate
Unbelievable: College Manager Tutors Students On How To Cheat In Exams; Caught On Tape

Education

The Manager of Harivansh Memorial Inter College was caught in a video asking students to cheat in exams and to maintain discipline when caught with 'chits'

Written By Gloria Methri | Mumbai |
Mau

In a shocking video released during the state board examination in Uttar Pradesh's Mau, the manager of a college was seen asking students to cheat in exams and to maintain discipline when caught with 'chits'. 

Manager of Harivansh Memorial Inter College, Mau, on Thursday gave instructions to students appearing for Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) exams, saying "Write your exam with the help of cheating and maintain discipline when your 'chit' is caught"

Here is the video of the Manager:

READ | Mumbai: Man Arrested For Duping Students Over HSC Hall Tickets

The manager can be seen asking students to show their answer sheets to each other, and to appear all questions with the help of cheating. He also asked them to behave well if caught with 'chits'. "It is for your own good. Maintain discipline if you are caught," he instructed the students, to which they responded in agreement. 

The incident came to light on the third day after the HSC Board Examination which commenced in Uttar Pradesh on Februrauy 18. The UP Board Examination will end on March 6, 2020.

READ | Question Papers Of Manipur Class 11 Board Exams Leaked

District Magistrate to ensure strict action against Manager

Shortly after the video of the Manager of Harivansh Memorial Inter College asking students to cheat went viral, Mau District Magistrate Gyan Prakash Tripathi said that the authorities have taken cognisance of the matter and asserted that strict action will be taken against him after investigation.

READ | As CBSE Class 10 And Class 12 Exams Begin, PM Modi Wishes Luck To His 'Exam Warriors'

READ | Mathura District Geared Up For UP Board Exams: Official 

Published:
COMMENT
