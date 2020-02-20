Unbelievable: College Manager Tutors Students On How To Cheat In Exams; Caught On Tape

In a shocking video released during the state board examination in Uttar Pradesh's Mau, the manager of a college was seen asking students to cheat in exams and to maintain discipline when caught with 'chits'.

Manager of Harivansh Memorial Inter College, Mau, on Thursday gave instructions to students appearing for Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) exams, saying "Write your exam with the help of cheating and maintain discipline when your 'chit' is caught"

The manager can be seen asking students to show their answer sheets to each other, and to appear all questions with the help of cheating. He also asked them to behave well if caught with 'chits'. "It is for your own good. Maintain discipline if you are caught," he instructed the students, to which they responded in agreement.

The incident came to light on the third day after the HSC Board Examination which commenced in Uttar Pradesh on Februrauy 18. The UP Board Examination will end on March 6, 2020.

District Magistrate to ensure strict action against Manager

Shortly after the video of the Manager of Harivansh Memorial Inter College asking students to cheat went viral, Mau District Magistrate Gyan Prakash Tripathi said that the authorities have taken cognisance of the matter and asserted that strict action will be taken against him after investigation.

