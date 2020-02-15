As CBSE Class 10 And Class 12 Exams Begin, PM Modi Wishes Luck To His 'Exam Warriors'

As class 10 and Class 12 examination for Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) begins from February 15, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to his official Twitter handle and conveyed his best wishes to the 'Exam warriors.' In his tweet, PM Modi advised students to appear for exams in a happy and stress-free state of mind. He also assured them that their hard work and preparations will certainly lead to greater things.

As the CBSE Class X and XII exams commence today, best wishes to all young Exam Warriors, their parents and teachers. I urge my young friends to appear for the exams in a happy and stress-free manner. Months of hardwork and preparation will surely lead to great things! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 15, 2020

For more than 2 years now, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been interacting with students from all across India before their board exams in a special 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' program. 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' is a unique program organised on a large scale where the Prime Minister himself works to reduce the stress level of students ahead of their board examinations.

Prime Minister Modi has also written a book titled 'Exam Warriors' for students to help them deal with stress before the exam. The Exam Warriors is an inspiring book for the youth. Written in a fun and interactive style, with illustrations, activities and yoga exercises.

PM Modi's interaction with students at Pariksha Pe Charcha

Earlier on January 20, PM Modi had cited the Chandrayaan moon landing setback as an example of why students should not shy away from trying to excel even if the outcome is unpredictable. "I was told that I should not attend the Chandrayaan landing as there was no guarantee of success. But I needed to be there," he said in response to a question posed by a Rajasthan student on "board exams putting their mood off".

PM Modi also drew a comparison between studies and cricket matches (the 2001 India-Australia Test in particular) to drive home his point. "Our cricket team was facing setbacks. The mood was not very good. But in those moments, can we ever forget what Rahul Dravid and VVS Laxman did? They turned the match around... Similarly, who can forget Anil Kumble bowling with an injury? This is the power of motivation and positive thinking," he said.

