MBA Eligibility Criteria 2021: Check The Requirements And Syllabus For Top MBA Exams

Since Masters of Business Administration is one of the most popular post-graduate degrees in India, we see lakhs of candidates applying for the MBA entrance exam every year with the common goal to secure a seat in the best globally acclaimed B schools. Every entrance exam comes with its own set of eligibility criteria and guidelines and so is the case with MBA. However, it must be noted that the eligibility criteria for MBA may differ from one institute to another. Hence, here's a look at the general MBA eligibility criteria 2021.

MBA Eligibility Criteria 2021

In general, the basic eligibility criteria for MBA includes a Bachelor’s degree in any stream from a recognized university. Students who are currently in their final year of graduation are also allowed to apply.

Most institutes follow the minimum academic score criteria of 50 per cent aggregate (45 per cent for reserved and PwD category candidates).

Both Indians, as well as international citizens, can participate in the MBA entrance exam.

A valid score in any of the management entrance exams such as CAT/CMAT/XAT/GMAT/ATMA/NMAT etc., pertaining to the cut off of the B School the candidate wishes to apply for.

In case the candidates are awarded grades/CGPA instead of marks, their score will be based on the equivalence certified by the university/institution from where they have obtained the bachelor’s degree.

IIM Eligibility Criteria

Most students aspire to learn from one of India's best institutes i.e. the Indian Institute of Management (IIM). According to Shiksha, close to two lakh students appear for CAT exams each year with the goal to make it to the list of a total of about 5,000 MBA seats across the 20 campuses of the IIM. Firstly, it must be noted that the first step towards getting into the IIM is to attempt the CAT exam. The IIM eligibility criteria are no different than the one for other institutes. IIM follows the academic score criteria of 50 per cent aggregate for general category and 45 per cent for reserved. Candidates currently appearing for their final year of graduation are also allowed to apply besides graduates. The minimum cut off percentile for general category candidates is 90-100 and 85-98 for the ones identifying in the reserved category.

MBA Syllabus

It is important to know that the exam pattern for the MBA entrance exam includes Verbal Ability, Reasoning Ability and Quantitative Ability. Verbal Ability tests the candidate's English language skills, for which the syllabus is Reading Comprehension, English Grammar and Usage, Cloze Test, Sentence Correction, Jumbled Paragraph, etc. Reasoning ability will test the candidate's logical and analytical reasoning skills, for which the MBA syllabus includes Blood Relations, Seating Arrangement, Syllogism, Series, etc. Lastly, the Quantitative section of the exam tests the mathematical ability of a candidate and includes a syllabus of Data Interpretation, HCF and LCM, Number System, Ratio and Proportion, Profit, Loss and Discount, Percentage, Time, Speed and Distance (TSD), Simple and Compound Interest, Geometry, Mensuration, Probability, Trigonometry, etc.

IMAGE: SHUTTERSTOCK