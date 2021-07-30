MBOSE 12th HSSLC Result 2021 Announced For Science, Commerce & Vocational, See Direct Link

MBOSE 12th HSSLC result 2021: Meghalaya Board of School of Education has declared MBOSE HSSLC Result 2021 on July 30. The results have been declared in the first half at 11 am on Friday. To be noted that the State Board of Education has announced the Meghalaya HSSLC results for Science, Commerce, and Vocational streams. Students who opted for any of these three streams can now check their results. The results have been uploaded on the MP Board official website mbose.in. Here is the step-by-step guide to download scorecards. Students can also find the direct link to check Meghalaya board class 12 result 2021.

The official notification reads, "The Result of the HSSLC Examinations, 2021 (Science, Commerce & Vocational) Streams conducted by the Meghalaya Board of School Education, Tura will be declared on 30-07-2021 at 11:00 A.M. The result booklet of the Examinations has been discontinued with effect from 2014. The whole Result(s) Booklet can be downloaded from the MBOSE Official website www.mbose.in. There will be no display of results in MBOSE Office, Tura/Shillong and even in the examination centres due to the COVID-19 situation"

Meghalaya MBOSE 12th HSSLC result 2021: Websites to check

MBOSE Meghalaya board 12th result 2021: How to check scorecard

Students should visit the official websites mentioned above

On the homepage, go to the result section

Click on the link which reads MBOSE 12th result 2021 or Meghalaya 12th result

Select your stream (Science, Commerce, or vocational)

Enter roll number, captcha and click on submit

The scorecard will be displayed on the screen, download the same

Take a printout for future reference

Direct Links to check results

Here is the direct link to check HSSLC Commerce result

Here is the direct link to check HSSLC Science results

Here is the direct link to check HSSLC Vocational results

Students should note that results for the Arts stream have not been announced on July 30. It will be announced later, however, no official dates have been announced for the declaration of arts stream result. It is being predicted that MBOSE may declare class 12th Arts Result by August 2, 2021. However, registered candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official website for more updates.

MBOSE Result 2020

Last year more than 30 thousand students appeared for the exams. The exams took place in the months of March and April. It was held in more than 100 centres across Meghalaya. More than 24 thousand students appeared for Arts stream exams. In 2020 more than 3000 candidates appeared for the science exam and 2203 candidates were there for the commerce stream.